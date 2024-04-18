Newcastle eyeing £10m-rated utility man, Magpies keen on his teammate as well

Newcastle United have been linked with the move for the Boca Juniors player Kevin Zenon.

A report from HITC claims that Newcastle have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Argentine and he could be signed for a fee of just £10 million. The report states that Newcastle have sent officials to watch the Boca Juniors player on several occasions in recent weeks.

Zenon is capable of operating as a left-sided winger as well as a left-back. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle next season. He will help out defensively and contribute to the offensive phase of the game as well.

The Magpies need someone like him and the reported asking price seems quite reasonable as well. Zenon could prove to be a major bargain for Newcastle if they can get the deal done for £10 million at the end of the season.

They have had a disappointing season so far and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly next year. The Magpies need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and signing a versatile player like Zenon would be a wise decision.

Kevin Zenon could be tempted to join

The 22-year-old is likely to be tempted to join the Premier League club and it will be an exciting opportunity for him. He will look to prove himself at the highest level and regular football in England could accelerate his development. There is no doubt that Zenon could prove to be a major bargain for Newcastle if he can hit the ground running in the Premier League. The £10 million outlay would look like a masterstroke.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project. The opportunity to play for them will be quite attractive for most players and Zenon will hope that the two clubs can secure an agreement soon.

Meanwhile, he is not the only Boca Juniors player on the Newcastle radar and they are keeping tabs on Nicolas Valentini as well. The 23-year-old central defender will be a free agent in December and it wouldn’t be surprising if Boca Juniors allowed him to leave this summer for a nominal price.