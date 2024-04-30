Arne Slot pressing Liverpool to move for 23-year-old with 11-G/A this season

Liverpool are expected to appoint Arne Slot as their next manager.

Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season and the 45-year-old Feyenoord boss will replace him at the helm.

It seems that the Dutchman has already started planning for the summer transfer window. A report from De Telegraaf via Fichajes claims that he is pressing Liverpool to sign Lutsharel Geertruida in the summer.

The 23-year-old defender has been a key player for Slot at Feyenoord and it is no surprise the manager is keen on a reunion. The Dutchman has been a reliable defender for the Eredivisie giants and he can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Geertruida has seven goals and four assists to his name in all competitions. His arrival will add some much-needed depth to the Liverpool back four, and it would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to finally move into the midfield.

The England international is an exceptional passer. His vision and technique could prove to be very useful in the midfield. Without the defensive responsibilities, he will be able to express himself better.

Geertruida could compete with Conor Bradley for the starting spot at Anfield.

Geertruida could be available on a bargain

Meanwhile, the defender has a contract with Feyenoord until 2025 and therefore they will be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose an important player like him for free next year.

It makes sense to sell him for a reasonable fee this summer. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can snap him up on a bargain.

While there is no doubt that he has been a key player for Slot at the Dutch club, the step up to the Premier League can be quite difficult. It will be interesting to see if Geertruida can adapt to English football quickly.