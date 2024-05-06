Leicester City striker on the verge of leaving the club for free

Leicester City academy forward Amani Richards is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to The Standard, Amani’s contract at the club will expire and he will look for a move away from the Championship winners.

Brentford and QPR have shown interest in signing the 19-year-old striker.

After moving from Arsenal to Leicester City in early 2022, the youngster’s career has not gone like he had hoped.

However, he wants to move on because his contract will expire this summer.

Leicester pushed to extend the young player’s contract because they wanted to keep him. They still would prefer that he renew.

However, the youngster has ended up running down his contract since he wants to play football for his current club’s first team and hasn’t had many opportunities to do so.

The player won the Leicester City academy player of the season award in 2023 after scoring more than 20 goals in all competitions.

His brilliant form has fueled the desire to play a bigger role for the first team of the club.

Clubs in Germany, Belgium and Denmark are keeping an eye on the striker and they are interested in a move to sign the talented player.

This season, Richards has made 22 appearances for the Leicester U21s, accumulating five assists and three goals.

He has started just three games this year which has been a total surprise for him.

This clearly indicates that his contract problem has affected his playing time.

Leicester City player is unhappy with limited playing time

The attacker has only lately been able to make brief cameos, appearing in each of Leicester’s previous five games for little more than thirty minutes.

Richards gained popularity in his early Arsenal games before he burst onto the scene in 2021, scoring many goals and providing several assists to get a professional contract.

However, he left less than a year after signing, perhaps because Leicester provided greater prospects than Arsenal did.

His move to the Foxes has not worked out and he is looking for a move again.