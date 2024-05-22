With Julen Lopetegui expected to soon be announced as the new manager of West Ham United, the Spaniard will want to quickly get to work on identifying the targets he requires ahead of the new season.

For all of David Moyes’ reluctance to play front-foot attacking football, he still managed to get the East Londoners into Europe for three seasons in a row, winning them their first major trophy of any description in 43 years.

West Ham looking at Ryan Sessegnon

He’ll be a hard act to follow so Lopetegui has to get his transfer window business exactly right.

One player that has seemingly come onto the Hammers radar is recently released Tottenham ace, Ryan Sessegnon.

Reliable West Ham site, Claret and Hugh, have noted the club’s interest in the 24-year-old, despite Sessegnon’s recent injury problems.

With no transfer fee to speak of, a potential hire of the left-back surely wouldn’t even be seen as a gamble, and if it worked out, it could prove to be a sensational piece of business.