OGC Nice are experiencing significant changes this summer as they prepare for the upcoming season. The departure of key figures within the club signals a period of transition that could reshape the team’s future both on and off the pitch.

The exodus began with the departure of sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, who has already been confirmed to join AS Roma. Ghisolfi’s move marks a significant loss for Nice, as his strategic vision and player acquisitions were instrumental in the club’s recent successes. His expertise will now benefit the Serie A side, leaving a void in Nice’s management structure that will be challenging to fill.

In a further blow to the club, head coach Francesco Farioli has completed a move to Ajax. Farioli’s tenure at Nice has seen the team develop a more dynamic and attractive style of play, which has been crucial in their qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

The upheaval extends to the playing squad, with central defender Jean-Clair Todibo being the most prominent player linked with a move away from the club. The 24-year-old French international has attracted considerable interest from major European clubs, most notably Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, with Spurs expected to renew their efforts to sign him this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur to battle it out with Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan for Jean-Clair Todibo

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Todibo dates back to January when Nice slapped a hefty €60 million price tag on the defender to deter suitors, successfully retaining him for the remainder of the season. Todibo’s performances have been vital in securing Nice’s return to European competition, but with a revised valuation of around €40 million, the club appears ready to part ways with their defensive stalwart, according to Nice-matin.

Juventus and AC Milan are also reportedly monitoring Todibo’s situation.

Manchester United, in particular, are in dire need of bolstering their defensive options following an underwhelming season at the back. With Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire linked with potential exits and Jonny Evans out of contract, United may find themselves in the market for multiple defenders. Todibo’s mix of youth, experience, and quality makes him an attractive target for the Red Devils.