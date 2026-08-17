Journalist issues latest update on Newcastle United interest in Joao Palhinha

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of João Palhinha, opening direct talks with Bayern Munich as Matthias Jaissle attempts to rebuild a midfield stripped of two major players this summer.



Bruno Guimarães’ £75 million move to Arsenal and Sandro Tonali’s departure to Tottenham have left a significant leadership and experience gap at St James’ Park.

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Newcastle explored Pierre-Emile Højbjerg before the Dane rejected the move, and Palhinha has now emerged as one of their clearest alternatives.

The Portugal international also knows the Premier League extremely well following spells with Fulham and Tottenham, which could allow him to make an immediate impact.

Newcastle United & Bayern involved in direct talks

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are now in direct negotiations with Bayern over a permanent move for Palhinha.

🚨⏳ Newcastle United are now in direct talks with FC Bayern over Joao Palhinha. Bayern want to sell and Newcastle are aware of that. #NUFC A loan with an option or obligation to buy is currently not an option for Bayern. @SkySportDE 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/qGy9VU1Lx9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 15, 2026

Bayern want to sell the 31-year-old and are not interested in another loan arrangement.

That position has already complicated Aston Villa’s pursuit. The Sun reported that Bayern rejected Villa’s proposal for a loan with an option to buy, while Newcastle subsequently intensified their interest.

The report also noted that Benfica were willing to explore a permanent transfer, meaning Newcastle could still face competition if negotiations with Bayern drag on.

Palhinha could bring leadership to the Magpies

This deal makes considerably more sense when viewed as part of Newcastle’s wider rebuild.

Palhinha would not reproduce Guimarães’ creativity or Tonali’s ability to dictate possession, but he could provide something Newcastle currently lack: an experienced defensive midfielder capable of protecting the back four and winning physical battles.

There is a concern over age. At 31, Palhinha would offer limited resale value, so Newcastle must avoid committing an excessive fee or lengthy contract.

However, their squad already contains several young midfielders who need experienced players around them.

The latest direct talks also represent a significant change from reports only a day earlier suggesting Palhinha was unlikely to choose Newcastle.

That momentum matters. If Bayern’s asking price is reasonable, Newcastle should push to complete the deal.

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