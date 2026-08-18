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Liverpool are interested in signing Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Campo, Everton and Leeds United are also following the 22-year-old attacker.

Dario Osorio’s potential move to Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly made enquiries to sign the player, and they would have to pay around £17 million to sign the Chile international. It is no secret that they need more quality in the attacking unit, and Osorio would be a solid long-term acquisition.

He is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. With the right guidance, he could develop into a key player for the club. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for Osorio as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.

Everton and Leeds United could also be interesting opportunities for the player. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. If Liverpool cannot provide him with regular opportunities, the move to Everton or Leeds could be ideal.

The asking price is reasonable for a player of his potential. He should be able to justify the £17 million investment in the coming seasons. Liverpool also have the finances to get the deal across the line.

Osorio could strengthen Liverpool’s attack

They have been linked with multiple wide players in recent weeks. Mohamed Salah has left the club, and Cody Gakpo has been linked with an exit as well. They need to bring in multiple wide players before the window closes and would be a superb acquisition for them.