(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United are among the Premier League clubs who have enquired about signing Liam Delap, according to a report from iNews.

The Yorkshire side are exploring options to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Everton keen on Liam Delap

Leeds are not alone in their pursuit of the young forward, with both Nottingham Forest and Everton also monitoring his situation closely as potential “serious” suitors.

However, the primary sticking point for all interested parties remains Chelsea’s steep asking price.

The Blues are reportedly holding out for a massive £50 million valuation to sanction a permanent exit.

This hefty price tag presents a major obstacle for potential buyers, given that Delap struggled to make an impact during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The £50m valuation means that pursuing Delap would represent a significant “roll of the dice” for any club willing to meet Chelsea’s demands.

Despite the financial risk involved, teams continue to explore a move due to a distinct lack of clear, proven alternatives available in the striker market.

Liam Delap move to Chelsea hasn’t worked out

Delap’s high-profile move to Stamford Bridge has failed to live up to expectations so far.

After arriving at Chelsea in a £30 million deal following an impressive spell with Ipswich Town, the 23-year-old forward struggled to find his rhythm in West London.

Compounded by injury setbacks and intense competition for places in the starting lineup, Delap managed just one Premier League goal throughout the last campaign.

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Having fallen down the pecking order in West London, Chelsea are now open to cutting their losses or recouping their investment.

His future at the club is now uncertain, with the player losing his number nine shirt to Joao Pedro.

Whether Leeds or their top-flight rivals can negotiate a lower fee or opt to gamble on his potential remains to be seen before the deadline passes.