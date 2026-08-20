Latest Liam Delap update suggests that his time at Chelsea is ending soon

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liam Delap’s Chelsea future has taken another significant turn, with the striker losing the number nine shirt and moving into a separate training group ahead of the new Premier League season.



João Pedro has inherited the prestigious number, while Delap is now training alongside several players whose futures remain uncertain, including Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk.

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Chelsea insist the arrangement is different from last season’s controversial “bomb squad”, but it is difficult to ignore what the decision says about Delap’s current position under Xabi Alonso.

Delap loses shirt number to João Pedro

According to BBC, Delap has lost the number nine shirt only a year after receiving it following his £30m move from Ipswich Town.

Pedro, one of Chelsea’s strongest performers last season, will wear it instead.

Delap is also working away from Alonso’s main group, alongside Jackson and Mudryk.

However, Chelsea sources have stressed that this is not intended as punishment, with several players in the second group either available for transfer or working towards full fitness.

The financial picture makes Chelsea’s intentions clearer. Sky Sports reports that the Blues value Delap at £50m, while Jackson carries a £65m asking price.

Axel Disasi is another player available, valued at around £25m plus add-ons.

Losing shirt number feels like a strong message

Chelsea may insist Delap has not been frozen out, but losing his shirt number and training away from the main squad hardly suggests he is central to Alonso’s plans.

The situation has changed quickly. Delap struggled during his first Chelsea season, scoring only twice, although he showed some encouragement during pre-season.

Chelsea now have João Pedro, Danny Welbeck and other attacking options competing for minutes, making a £50m sale increasingly understandable.

From Delap’s perspective, staying purely to fight for limited opportunities could be risky. At 23, regular Premier League football should be the priority.

Chelsea’s £50m valuation may be optimistic considering they paid £30m only last summer, but his age and previous success with Ipswich still give him considerable value.

Chelsea put defender on sale as need to raise funds increase at Stamford Bridge