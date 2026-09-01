Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool scores (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the VFB Stuttgart attacker Jamie Leweling.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool and Everton are interested in signing the German International. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him before the window closes.

Jamie Leweling could solve Liverpool’s right-wing problem

The 25-year-old has a contract with the German club until 2029, and he’s likely to cost a premium. The player was quite impressive for Stuttgart last season, contributing to 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

He is a right-sided winger who can also operate on the left. It is no secret that Liverpool need a right-sided attacker. Leweling could prove to be an excellent option for them. However, the German club has no intention of letting him leave easily, and it will be difficult for Liverpool to sign him on deadline day.

Mohamed Salah has left the club, and Liverpool are yet to bring in a quality replacement on the right flank. They have signed Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola, but both players are more comfortable on the left. The German International could be the ideal acquisition before the window closes, and they have the finances to pay a premium for him as well.

However, it is quite late in the window, and it could be difficult for them to negotiate a deal.

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Leweling could replace Ndiaye at Everton

On the other hand, Everton are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Iliman Ndiaye is heading to Manchester City, and they need to replace the player properly. Signing the German International could be ideal for them. It remains to be seen whether they submit an official offer for the player.