Liverpool make surprise move for Jamie Leweling as Everton also enter transfer race

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Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool scores
Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool scores (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the VFB Stuttgart attacker Jamie Leweling.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool and Everton are interested in signing the German International. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him before the window closes.

Jamie Leweling could solve Liverpool’s right-wing problem

Jamie Leweling of VfB Stuttgart reacts during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match between FC Bayern München and VfB Stuttgart at Allianz Arena on August 28, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has a contract with the German club until 2029, and he’s likely to cost a premium. The player was quite impressive for Stuttgart last season, contributing to 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

He is a right-sided winger who can also operate on the left. It is no secret that Liverpool need a right-sided attacker. Leweling could prove to be an excellent option for them. However, the German club has no intention of letting him leave easily, and it will be difficult for Liverpool to sign him on deadline day.

Mohamed Salah has left the club, and Liverpool are yet to bring in a quality replacement on the right flank. They have signed Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola, but both players are more comfortable on the left. The German International could be the ideal acquisition before the window closes, and they have the finances to pay a premium for him as well.

However, it is quite late in the window, and it could be difficult for them to negotiate a deal.

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Leweling could replace Ndiaye at Everton

stuttgart guirassy image
Stuttgart’s Guinean forward #09 Serhou Guirassy celebrates his 2-0 with Stuttgart’s German forward #18 Jamie Leweling during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on December 20, 2023. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP)

On the other hand, Everton are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Iliman Ndiaye is heading to Manchester City, and they need to replace the player properly. Signing the German International could be ideal for them. It remains to be seen whether they submit an official offer for the player.

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