Gary Neville tells Arteta to drop Arsenal player against Chelsea

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Gary Neville believes Mikel Arteta should make a significant change to Arsenal’s starting line-up against Chelsea by bringing Eberechi Eze in for summer signing Christos Tzolis.



Tzolis has made an encouraging start to life in north London following his £34m move from Club Brugge.

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He impressed during pre-season, provided two assists against Manchester City in the Community Shield and also caught the eye in Arsenal’s opening Premier League victory over Coventry City.

However, his difficult first half against Aston Villa has suddenly created genuine competition on Arsenal’s left side.

Neville wants Eze to start against Chelsea for Arsenal

Tzolis struggled to influence the game at Villa Park and Arteta responded decisively by replacing him with Eze at half-time.

The change worked. Eze immediately gave Arsenal more physicality and creativity between the lines, and he was involved in the move that eventually led to Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

GOAL highlighted Neville’s reaction to Arteta’s decision, with the former Manchester United defender believing Eze’s performance should earn him a starting opportunity against Chelsea.

Neville said on the podcast:

‘It’s a big game and Mikel Arteta might just have to tell Tzolis, “I’m not going to put you into this one but watch this match.” Eze has a bit more strength about him and certainly more experience in the Premier League.

‘I would be stunned if Eze doesn’t play next week because he played really well in the second half at Aston Villa.’

Eze looks better suited to the Chelsea test

Neville’s argument is difficult to disagree with.

Dropping Tzolis would not mean Arteta has lost faith in his new winger. It would simply reflect the different demands of Sunday’s match.

Chelsea will offer far more physicality and midfield pressure than Coventry did, and Eze’s Premier League experience could prove valuable.

He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, can drift centrally to create overloads and carries more strength when protecting possession.

There is another factor too. Arsenal sold Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus this summer, meaning Eze now has a much bigger attacking responsibility.

Tzolis will still play plenty of football, but based on what happened at Villa Park, Eze has earned the opportunity to start against Chelsea.

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