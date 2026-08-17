Martin Odegaard warns the Premier League after two summer transfers shine in Man City win

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard looks on (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard had a bit of a down season for Arsenal despite winning the league – he’s now got to up his game because of the competition.

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Arsenal impressed everyone over the weekend when they blew away Man City 3-0 in the Community Shield at Wembley.

A new signing caught the eye – we all know what Bruno Guimaraes can do from his excellent years at Newcastle, and now we see him at a title contender. His captain Martin Odegaard sang the Brazilian’s praises post game.

“It was really good, really natural. Since the first day he came in, it has been such a natural thing,” Odegaard said of his understanding with Guimaraes.

“He can win the ball, he’s a fighter, but he also has so much quality on the ball. He has that, what can I say… he is so calm on the ball. He always takes the right amount of time and he finds the pass. It’s brilliant.”

That combination of skill, attitude and physicality is ideal for what Mikel Arteta is building at Arsenal.

Tzolis steps up too as Arsenal lay down menacing marker for Premier League

Also due some praise was Premier League new boy Christos Tzolis, who picked up two assists in his first game in English football.

“Christos, as well, it is good to have new players perform like that already.”

The rest of the English top flight are on notice – Arsenal were the best team last year, and they already look to have improved in terms of their creativity and on the left wing, two of their weaknesses.

With Man City looking to have taken a step back, can anyone stop the Gunners?