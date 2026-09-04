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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Boca Juniors prodigy Leonel Flores.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in Argentina, and clubs like Aston Villa and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on him. According to a report from El Transigente, Tottenham are monitoring his situation and could look to make a move in the coming months.

Leonel Flores could be a long-term Tottenham target

Flores is a versatile attacking player who can operate across the front three, and he could prove to be an interesting long-term acquisition for Tottenham. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the South American could develop into an important first-team player with the right guidance.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him in January. They have the resources to convince Boca Juniors to sell the player. However, the competition for his signature seems intense, and Tottenham will need to act quickly in order to get the deal done.

The opportunity to join a club like Tottenham will be exciting for the young attacker as well. It would be a step up for him and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Tottenham have done well groom players in the past and they could help him fulfil his potential.

Flores has a release clause

The player has a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2029, and therefore the South American outfit is under no pressure to sell him right now. Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay the asking price.

There is a reported £13 million release clause in his contract, and Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to afford him. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the Bank.