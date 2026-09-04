(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been dealt another James Maddison injury blow, with Roberto De Zerbi confirming that the midfielder will miss the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Maddison is expected to remain sidelined for another two weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in Tottenham’s opening-weekend match against Brentford.

Roberto De Zerbi: James Maddison out for another two weeks

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, quotes relayed via The Spurs Watch reveal that head coach Roberto De Zerbi has ruled the 29-year-old playmaker out of contention.

Maddison suffered a painful shoulder injury after landing awkwardly during Spurs’ opening-weekend match against Brentford.

Having only recently worked his way back from a severe ACL tear that forced him to miss the vast majority of last season, this latest physical setback comes as a massive disappointment to both the player and the club.

Addressing Maddison’s fitness, De Zerbi emphasised that rushing the midfielder back into action would pose an unnecessary risk.

“I think no, because after two days after the problem with Brentford and another two weeks out, it’s not the right moment,” De Zerbi stated.

The Italian manager is taking a highly cautious stance with his creative talisman, ensuring he achieves full medical clearance before making a return to competitive action.

Savinho returns from injury in significant boost

Despite the frustrating absence of Maddison, Tottenham have received a major boost in attack with summer signing Savinho returning to full fitness.

The 22-year-old Brazilian winger, who arrived in North London from Manchester City, was left out of the squad against Newcastle United due to minor muscle fatigue.

When asked about Savio’s injury status and whether he is back for the upcoming game, De Zerbi said (quote via Football London): “Savio’s back, yeah.”

After completing full training sessions with the squad over the week, the explosive attacker is expected to feature heavily against Nottingham Forest.

Having already made an immediate impact with a goal and an assist in the Carabao Cup against Charlton Athletic, Savinho’s return gives De Zerbi crucial dynamism and flair as Spurs look to collect three valuable points on the road.