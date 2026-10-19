Tottenham make James Maddison decision amid injury and playing-time doubts

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are not panicking over James Maddison’s future, despite the midfielder entering the final two years of his contract and facing fresh questions over his place in Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult period with injuries, including the serious ACL problem that kept him out for more than a year.

Since returning, Maddison has struggled to build consistent momentum and has not yet fully re-established himself as an automatic starter.

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Even so, Spurs are understood to remain calm about his situation.

Tottenham not concerned over Maddison future

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are not currently worried about Maddison’s contract, which runs until 2028, and there is no sense that the club are under immediate pressure to make a decision.

There have been doubts over his role because of his recent injury problems and the growing competition for places in midfield.

Tottenham now have several options in that area, including Xavi Simons, Conor Gallagher, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, meaning Maddison can no longer assume he will start whenever fit.

However, Spurs still value his experience, personality and creativity, particularly during a difficult period for the team.

Maddison still has plenty to offer for Spurs

The biggest issue here is probably fitness rather than quality.

Maddison missed more than a year of competitive football after suffering major knee problems, so expecting him to immediately return to his best would be unrealistic.

Roberto De Zerbi has already made that point publicly. Speaking about Maddison’s return, the Spurs boss said the midfielder needs a consistent run of training before reaching his best, adding that “his personality, his characteristics, his quality and his experience” are important to the team, according to Tottenham’s official website.

That remains the key. Tottenham do not need to rush into offering Maddison a new contract, but they should not rush him towards the exit either.

At 29, he still has time to make a major contribution if his body allows it. His creativity also gives Spurs something different from many of their more athletic midfield options.

The next few months should therefore be about rebuilding rhythm rather than debating his future.

If Maddison can stay fit and start influencing games again, the contract conversation will look very different by next summer.

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