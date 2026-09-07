Gary Neville slams “all over the place” element of Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea that failed them yesterday

Kai Havertz of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea looked very vulnerable defensively against Arsenal yesterday, and Gary Neville hasn’t held back in criticising them.

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The big game over the weekend saw Chelsea take on Arsenal at the Emirates, and it didn’t disappoint.

At the end of a rather stodgy weekend in an increasingly stodgy league, this was a really open game. That was largely down to Chelsea, who were good enough at attacking to cause Arsenal problems, but also bad enough at defending and weak enough in midfield that they couldn’t stop the Gunners causing them trouble in return.

It meant an end to end game, which, while exciting, showed the Blues’ big flaws. Gary Neville was working as a pundit for Sky Sports, and his take on how it had gone told you everything.

Chelsea’s back line and midfield fail to stand up to Arsenal

“The back three, when I watch them, it’s almost like their legs aren’t connected to their hips and the hips aren’t connected to their bodies. It’s almost like they’re a bit all over the place,” Neville said of Chelsea’s back line.

“[Xabi Alonso] just needs to get a back three that feels solid. They don’t look solid, they look like they’re a little bit all over the place. So that that’s the main thing right now.”

Alonso is a new appointment, the formation is new to some of these players, and many of them are also recent arrivals. It’s going to take some time for everything to gel. Neville suggested they may buy other defenders – but it’s probably just a case of letting people settle in.