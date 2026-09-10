(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Sevilla defender Kike Salas.

The 24-year-old central defender has done well for the Spanish club, and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League champions, according to Fichero.

Kike Salas attracts Arsenal interest

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the player in action, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for him in January. They have multiple quality defenders, and Salas could struggle for opportunities if he moves to Arsenal. He is an important player for Sevilla, and he will not want to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career. He needs to play every week in order to continue his development.

Fulham are also keeping tabs on the talented defender. The 24-year-old has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an excellent acquisition for Fulham.

It will be interesting to see whether either Premier League club comes forward with an offer in January. The opportunity to play in England can be quite exciting for most players. However, Salas must choose his next destination carefully. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be a setback for him.

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Salas’ future at Sevilla

Meanwhile, the defender has a contract with Sevilla until 2029, and the Spanish outfit is under no pressure to sanction his departure. He is an important player for them, and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay a premium.

Arsenal and Fulham were reportedly scouting the player in action during Sevilla’s draw against Espanyol last weekend.