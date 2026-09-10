(Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with a move to a London club in the past as well. Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the player in action, according to a report from Fichero.

Lucian Agoume attracts Arsenal interest

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season, and they will have to defend their crown this time. They have an exceptional squad, and they are certainly one of the favourites to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. If they can add more quality and depth during the January transfer window, it will only improve their chances of a successful season.

Ideally, Arsenal should look to strengthen the attack in January. They need a dynamic attacker who can score goals consistently and create opportunities. They were heavily linked with players like Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

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Agoume could struggle for game time at Arsenal

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with a proposal in the coming months. They are already well-stocked in the middle of the park, and Agoume could struggle for gametime at the Premier League club. The 24-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he will want to play regularly.

If Arsenal cannot provide him with that opportunity, joining the Premier League champions might not appeal to him. Meanwhile, they will face competition from London rivals Fulham. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can close the deal. Sevilla could be open to selling the player for the price.