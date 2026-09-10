Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United's defeat vs Hull City (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Polish midfielder Karol Borys is set to rejoin Śląsk Wrocław from KVC Westerlo, and he will sign a contract with them until 2029.

According to Sportowy, Premier League giants Manchester United are keeping tabs on his development and could look to make a move for him in the future. The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the English club.

Karol Borys attracts Manchester United interest

Manchester United are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and investing in young talent will be a priority. They have an exceptional reputation for grooming young players over the years. They have turned several young talents into superstars. Borys could fancy the opportunity to join Manchester United in the future. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Fiorentina are also keeping tabs on the talented young midfielder.

Manchester United have invested in multiple midfielders during the summer transfer window, but it seems that they are looking to add more depth and quality to the team. Ideally, they should have added another attacker and a full-back as well.

They have returned to the UEFA Champions League this season, and it remains to be seen whether they can do well in the European competition. A club of their stature should compete in the Champions League regularly and fight for domestic trophies.

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Borys’ future at Śląsk Wrocław

Meanwhile, Borys will focus on continuing his development with Śląsk Wrocław, and he hopes to secure a bigger move in the future.

The 19-year-old has the potential to play for a big club, but for now he needs to keep growing with regular football at a high level.