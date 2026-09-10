Thomas Meunier of Belgium in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Belgian defender Thomas Meunier joined Sunderland in the summer transfer window, and he has said he would have joined elite clubs like Manchester United if he had the choice.

The 34-year-old joined the Black Cats on a free transfer from a French outfit. In a recent interview, the defender said transfers are sometimes not up to the player, and he would have preferred to join clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, or Real Madrid.

However, Sunderland’s pitch was convincing, and he had an impressive phone call with their manager, Regis Le Bris.

Thomas Meunier reveals Manchester United preference

“You don’t always get to choose exactly where you want to go,” he said (h/t Walfoot). “Otherwise, I’d have gone to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, or Manchester United! But seriously, they called me and were incredibly convincing.”

Meunier has been a quality player at the top level in recent years, and his experience could prove to be valuable for Sunderland. They did quite well after securing promotion to the Premier League last year, and they have qualified for European football this season.

They will look to build on it and sustain that level of performance in the coming months. They needed more quality and experience in the team. The 34-year-old defender should prove to be an excellent short-term investment on a free transfer.

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Meunier’s Sunderland future

The Belgian defender has made his Mark across multiple leagues, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for Sunderland in the Premier League now. It will be interesting to see if he can help them have a successful season.

Sunderland will be hoping to establish themselves as a regular in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether they can juggle Premier League football and European competition at the same time.