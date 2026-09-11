Liverpool FC flag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven midfielder Paul Wanner.

According to a report from Sportowy, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, and they are gathering reports on his performances and his development.

Paul Wanner attracts Liverpool interest

Liverpool are reportedly looking to add more creativity and mobility in the middle of the park, and they believe that Wanner could be an interesting option for them. The German midfielder is reportedly also a target for Real Madrid.

Manchester City have been mentioned as a potential destination, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 20-year-old has the technical attributes to play for a big club in future, but he needs to improve further in order to do well in the Premier League. He could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Liverpool if they are serious about signing him. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the German midfielder.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring his situation closely. The opportunity to join the biggest German club could be tempting for the youngster.

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Wanner’s future at PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, the Dutch outfit will not want to lose the player easily, and they value him at €50 million. The asking price is quite significant for a young player like him. He is largely unproven at the highest level, and any club hoping to sign him will look to do a deal for a more reasonable fee.

The 20-year-old can operate in the number ten role as well as a central midfielder. He will help create opportunities for his teammates with his passing, vision and technical ability in the final third.