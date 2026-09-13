Bruno Fernandes reacts during Manchester United's defeat vs Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City despite being up against ten men for much of the game.

Phil Foden saw red in the 23rd minute at Old Trafford, but Man Utd never really looked like taking advantage with a tame performance throughout.

There was some controversy about Erling Haaland’s winning goal for Man City, with the Norway international arguably looking offside when the ball was played across goal.

Still, there’s also no doubt that United were poor and wouldn’t have been deserving winners on the day.

Here’s a look at how their players rated in today’s defeat against City…

Manchester United player ratings vs Manchester City

Senne Lammens – 6 – Couldn’t keep a clean sheet despite City failing to actually create that many clear-cut chances, with the goalkeeper conceding one of only two shots on target he faced.

Diogo Dalot – 6.5 – Solid if unspectacular on the right-hand side, largely keeping City left-winger Antoine Semenyo quiet for much of the game.

Patrick Dorgu – 6.5 – Dangerous going forwards, even if it didn’t quite come off for him today.

Harry Maguire – 6.5 – Not a lot wrong in a generally steady performance, but not quite enough to snuff out the threat of Haaland.

Lisandro Martinez – 6.5 – Made three tackles as he did his best to fight off City’s attack.

Youri Tielemans – 5.5 – Despite looking like a promising signing when he joined this summer, Youri Tielemans looked like the weak link in midfield, with Enzo Fernandez comfortably winning that battle.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7 – A bright spark in midfield for United, Kobbie Mainoo also hit the woodwork with a great strike.

Bruno Fernandes – 6.5 – Not at his influential best today, and somewhat fortunate not to also get punished for that Foden incident.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6 – Didn’t provide enough of a threat, and could arguably have done better to track back as Josko Gvardiol got forward from left-back to set up the Haaland winner.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5 – Hit the woodwork and probably had the best game out of the MUFC front three, even if it wasn’t enough to make a meaningful difference.

Matheus Cunha – 6 – Just three shots, and none on target, it was an underwhelming display from Matheus Cunha as United’s main striker.

Subs: Benjamin Sesko (6), Joshua Zirkzee (6)

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