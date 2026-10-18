Chelsea and Man United track rising La Liga centre-back but face Barca competition

Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping a close watch on Natan, with the Real Betis centre-back attracting growing interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has developed into an important figure in Seville after rebuilding his career following a difficult spell at Napoli.

His pace, physical strength and ability to play as a left-footed centre-back make him particularly attractive to Premier League sides.

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Chelsea and United are both monitoring him closely, although Barcelona currently appear to have moved furthest in the race.

Chelsea and United monitoring Natan as Barcelona lead

According to fussball-news, Barcelona sporting director Deco has already held initial discussions with Natan’s representative, André Cury, over a potential transfer.

Man United, Chelsea and Manchester City are also tracking his performances, while Juventus have shown interest.

However, contrary to suggestions of formal talks, the Premier League clubs are currently understood to be scouting rather than negotiating directly.

Betis have Natan under contract until June 2030 and reportedly want around €40m-€45m before considering a sale.

His current valuation is closer to €30m, but the Spanish club’s strong contractual position allows them to demand a premium.

Natan could appeal to both Premier League clubs

For United, Natan would provide much-needed balance as a naturally left-footed centre-back, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Lisandro Martinez’s future.

Chelsea’s attraction is equally understandable. Xabi Alonso values defenders capable of covering large spaces and progressing possession from deep, two areas where Natan has developed considerably.

His progress at Betis has not gone unnoticed internally either. Sporting director Manu Fajardo previously said “Natan está en una línea ascendente”, that Natan is on an upward trajectory, while discussing his development, with the comments reported by Estadio Deportivo.

That improvement explains why his value has risen so sharply.

Barcelona currently have the advantage because they have already opened dialogue, but Chelsea and United have the financial power to change the picture quickly.

At €40m-€45m, Natan would not be cheap. Still, for a 25-year-old defender entering his prime and already proven in La Liga, he could represent a far more realistic option than many of the elite centre-backs on the market.

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