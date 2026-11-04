Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the defeat vs Brighton (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Rangers youngster Kai Urban as Mikel Arteta’s side continues to strengthen their academy ranks with some of the most promising young talents in British football.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners are keen on securing a deal for the 15-year-old right-back, who has impressed with his performances at youth level for the Scottish giants.

Kai Urban attracts interest from Arsenal

The North London outfit have made youth recruitment an important part of their long-term strategy, and Urban has now emerged as a potential addition to their Hale End academy.

The Scottish youngster is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Rangers’ youth setup. His athleticism and performances at right-back have helped him establish himself as a player with considerable potential.

He has also represented Scotland at Under-15 level, further highlighting his progress. Arsenal believe he could develop into a valuable player in the coming years and are keen to bring him to England.

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Arsenal looking to secure another promising youngster

Rangers have developed several talented youngsters through their academy system, with Findlay Curtis and Bailey Rice among those who have started making their mark at senior level.

Urban could follow a similar development pathway at Ibrox, but Arsenal’s interest could pose a challenge for the Scottish club.

The teenager recently received another opportunity to showcase his abilities after being included in Scotland’s Under-15 squad for the World Cup alongside two other Rangers youngsters.

His development has clearly attracted attention, and Arsenal are now looking to strengthen their position in the race for his signature.

However, the Gunners will need to convince the youngster that a move to North London represents the best opportunity for his development. Rangers will also be determined to retain one of their most exciting academy prospects as his reputation continues to grow.

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