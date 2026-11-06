Nick Woltemade of Newcastle is challenged by Jaka Bijol of Leeds during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park on January 07, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to step up their pursuit of Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from Fussball News, the two Premier League clubs are closely monitoring the 25-year-old, who has impressed since Coventry secured promotion to the top flight.

Jack Rudoni attracts Premier League interest

Rudoni has quickly established himself as an important player for Coventry City, making an encouraging start to life in the Premier League. The English midfielder has scored three goals in his first nine appearances this season, demonstrating his ability to make a difference in the final third.

His performances have attracted attention from several clubs, with Everton and Fulham also keeping tabs on his situation.

Leeds have reportedly been following the midfielder’s progress for around a year, and their scouting department has continued to assess his performances. The Whites are keen to improve their attacking options and add more goalscoring quality from midfield, making Rudoni an attractive option.

Newcastle United are also interested in securing his services. The Magpies have regularly sent scouts to watch the Coventry midfielder in action, suggesting that they are serious about evaluating his potential as a future addition.

Coventry City face potential battle to keep Rudoni

Rudoni’s growing reputation could create a difficult situation for Coventry, who would be reluctant to lose one of their important players.

The midfielder has become an influential figure under Frank Lampard, and losing him mid-campaign could weaken their chances of maintaining their Premier League status.

Transfermarkt currently values the Englishman at approximately €20 million, although Coventry’s actual asking price remains unknown.

Leeds and Newcastle are reportedly considering their next moves, but no negotiations or official offers have been confirmed so far.

It remains to be seen whether either club will make a formal approach in January or wait until the summer. However, if Rudoni continues his impressive performances, competition for his signature could intensify considerably.