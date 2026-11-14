Andoni Iraola watches on from the bench during Bournemouth vs Newcastle (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly exploring a move for Palmeiras youngster Erick Bele after making official enquiries about the highly-rated Brazilian attacking midfielder.

The 19-year-old has attracted attention with his performances for Brazil’s Under-20 side, and his development at club level has also caught the eye of several European clubs.

According to a Sport Witness report, Liverpool have contacted Palmeiras to discuss the terms required to sign Bele. The Reds are seemingly keen to understand the financial implications of a potential deal before deciding whether to pursue their interest further.

Palmeiras are reportedly willing to negotiate his departure for a fee starting at €30 million (£25m), although Liverpool have not submitted an official offer yet.

Liverpool face competition from PSG for Erick Bele

The Merseyside outfit is not the only club keeping tabs on the teenager, with Paris Saint-Germain also contacting Palmeiras about a possible transfer.

Italian side Parma previously tried to secure his services this summer, proposing a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent. However, Palmeiras were not convinced by that proposal and decided against sanctioning his departure.

Belé has since signed a fresh contract with the Brazilian outfit, extending his commitment until October 2031. Despite the new agreement, Palmeiras have not increased their reported €30m valuation, giving interested clubs a clear indication of the financial requirements involved.

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Bele could be an exciting addition for Liverpool

The youngster has given Liverpool plenty of reasons to monitor his progress, particularly with his recent performances for Brazil’s youth side.

He registered three assists across three matches during the national team’s training camp in Spain, helping Brazil secure victories against Denmark, the United States and Mexico. All three assists were provided for his Palmeiras teammate Heittor.

He has also made seven senior appearances for Palmeiras, scoring once, as the club continues to manage his development carefully.

Liverpool could view the Brazilian as a promising long-term investment, but his limited senior experience means he would likely need time to establish himself in European football.

With PSG also interested, the Reds may have to act decisively if they want to win the race for his signature. Whether their initial enquiries lead to a formal proposal remains to be seen.