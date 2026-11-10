(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly exploring a move for Palmeiras youngster Erick Belé as the Premier League giants look to strengthen their attacking options with one of Brazil’s promising talents.

According to a Sport Witness report, the Reds have made official enquiries to Palmeiras about the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who has attracted attention with his performances for Brazil’s U20 side.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Erick Bele

The Merseyside outfit are understood to have contacted Palmeiras to set out the terms required to secure his signature. The Brazilian club has indicated it would be willing to negotiate a transfer starting at around €30 million (£25 million).

Liverpool have not submitted an official bid for the youngster yet, but their enquiries suggest that they are seriously monitoring his development. Paris Saint-Germain have also contacted Palmeiras, meaning the Reds could face competition from the French champions.

Belé recently signed a new contract with Palmeiras, keeping him at the club until October 2031. However, the new agreement has not changed the Brazilian side’s valuation, giving interested clubs a clear indication of the potential transfer cost.

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Bele could be an exciting long-term investment

The teenager has impressed at international level, registering three assists in three matches during Brazil’s recent training camp in Spain. He also found the net twice against Paraguay earlier this year.

Meanwhile, his opportunities in senior football remain relatively limited. He has made seven first-team appearances for Palmeiras, scoring once, as the club continues to manage his development carefully.

Liverpool could benefit from adding another creative attacking midfielder, and Belé has strong potential to become an important player.

However, the Reds must decide whether to turn their initial interest into a concrete offer, particularly with PSG also monitoring the situation.

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