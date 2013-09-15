Tottenham Line Up Another Big Signing In AC Milan Star Stephan El Shaarawy

Spurs continue their quest to land top talent.

Tottenham will continue spending in their quest to replace Gareth Bale with the best talent from around Europe, with the Daily Mirror reporting that their latest target for January is AC Milan star Stephan El Shaarawy.

Along with recent Spurs signing Erik Lamela, who joined the club for £30m from Roma this summer, El Shaarawy has been one of the most exciting young players in Serie A in recent years, attracting a great deal of interest from the Premier League from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, Spurs are now set to step up their interest in the young Italian international, and could try their luck with a bid of £20m when the transfer window opens again in January, as El Shaarawy could make another fine addition upfront for Andre Villas-Boas’ side.

Although often played as a winger or wide-forward, the Milan attacker is a versatile player in the mould of Cristiano Ronaldo, who can also play upfront and score goals on a regular basis, which Spurs could do with as Roberto Soldado as their only quality option upfront at the moment.

Soldado was brought in from Valencia to improve on last season’s strike pairing of Jermain Defoe and Emmanuel Adebayor, but Villas-Boas is still keen to add another player as an alternative in that position.



