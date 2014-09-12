Top 10 Highest Paid Barcelona Players 2014/15: Messi, Suarez And Neymar All High Earners

The ten highest paid Barcelona players this season.

Barcelona naturally have a high wage bill, with the amount of stars they have on their books the weekly wages won’t come cheap. However, this is a team of winners, who have won them everything there is to win in the game, and below are the club’s ten highest paid stars currently at the Nou Camp.

10. Ivan Rakitic

£75,000 per week

The Croatian international only joined this summer, but his exceptional form for Sevilla last term has earned him a massive pay increase.