Best England U-21 XI if everyone was available – featuring Arsenal trio, Anfield wonderkid & Harry Kane

England Under 21’s boss Gareth Southgate recently announced that Harry Kane was going to be playing for the team at the European Championships in the summer, reported the Guardian.

This news raises the proposition of the Young Lions sending a very strong team to play at the tournament in the Czech Republic. With players from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool making up most of the XI, could this team win this year and then challenge for the senior title at France 2016?

GK) Jack Butland, 22-years-old, Stoke City

He might not be getting much game time behind Asmir Begovic at the Potters, but the goalie is seemingly still the only promising English goalie eligible to play.

RB) Calum Chambers, 20-years-old, Arsenal

Recently dropped from the senior set up to the Under 21’s, the versatile defender could well be a centre-back in the future but could be stuck out at full-back here.

LB) Luke Shaw, 19-years-old, Manchester United

Maybe not the most successful since arriving at the Red Devils for big money in before this season, but still the heir to Leighton Baines and Ashley Cole for the national team.