Chelsea want to use Wembley Stadium as temporary home for three years: Blues to offer £11m a season during Stamford Bridge redevelopment

Stamford Bridge side looking for short-term solution.

Chelsea have offered £11m a year for the use of Wembley Stadium for the three seasons their Stamford Bridge home will be out of action during redevelopment according to the Daily Mail.

The West London side will look to expand Stamford Bridge into a 60,000 seater stadium, which will see the club looking for a new home between the planned redevelopment between 2017 and 2020.

Tottenham had been looking to use Wembley Stadium in a similar manner from 2017 to 2019 but their offer, around £8m a season, has now been trumped by arch rivals Chelsea.

Due to restrictions any side that looks to use Wembley Stadium would not be able to use it’s entire 90,000 capacity, with 50,800 being the maximum level either Chelsea or Tottenham could reach at the famous venue.