Chelsea legend would never play for Premier League rivals as Jose Mourinho plots move for £34m potential replacement

John Terry has confirmed that he will never play for another Premier League club should Chelsea decide they no longer had any need for him.

The Pensioners have been heavily linked with a move for Everton defender John Stones in recent weeks, and are understood to be considering a £26 million bid, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Guardian have reported that the reigning Premier League champions have already had an opening bid of £20 million rejected by the Toffees, with Roberto Martinez keen to keep hold of his prized defensive asset.

The Mirror [as above] note that Everton are keen on receiving £34 million for the 21-year-old.

The defender has already taken a spot in the England squad, and looks set to be the long-term successor for Terry at international level.

However, could he also replace the long-standing captain at Stamford Bridge?

Jose Mourinho’s desire to sign the young Stones may indicate that he is planning for a future without Terry.

Should he decide to call time on his skipper’s time in West London, Terry has confirmed that he would not follow his former teammates Petr Cech and Frank Lampard in playing for one of the Pensioners’ Premier League rivals.

Cech swapped Stamford Bridge for Arsenal earlier this summer, while Lampard featured for title rivals Manchester City last term, despite being a legend at Chelsea.

“Petr Cech was a model professional last year and that is why he got the move he wanted, because of how well he reacted around the place,” Terry began, speaking to the Mirror.

READ MORE:

Chelsea FC news

Everton FC news

Man United set to complete £45.9m transfer: Attacker flies to US ahead of medical

“I’ve seen players go the other way but I’d go down the Petr route and continue giving everything to the squad.

“If I then felt Chelsea were going to release me or thought I had nothing else to give – but still thought I could play – then I would want to continue to play. But that would not be in the Premier League for sure.”