Five players who need to improve if Arsenal are to win the title; Olivier Giroud must pick it up

It has been years since the Premier League title seemed as close to Arsenal’s grasp as the 2015-16 season. With Petr Cech proving to be everything he was advertised to be as a big summer transfer, plus solid play from the defence, the Gunners have one of the best backlines in England.

There have been encouraging signs in attack, with Mesut Ozil proving to be an excellent creative influence.

But there are several players who have either played well, but not well enough such as Olivier Giroud and Joel Campbell, along with a supporting cast who have looked very poor in the time they’ve had on the pitch.

For Arsenal to beat Manchester City, Man United and the other contenders, they need these five players to really up their game over the next few months.

Here are the five players that need to step it up for Arsenal if they want to win the Premier League: