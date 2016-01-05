Rafa Benitez wants return to Premier League after Real Madrid disaster

Former Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez wants another chance in England, according to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague.

The Spaniard was sacked after just 25 games in charge at the Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane being announced as his replacement on Monday.

It brought an end to a tumultuous spell with the Spanish giants, with the former Chelsea and Liverpool boss far from a popular choice with the supporters.

However, the experience hasn’t put Benitez off from making an immediate return to management, with suggestions that he wants to return to the Premier League.

“Before he signed for Real Madrid he almost signed for West Ham, and I think he would have enjoyed West Ham much more,” Balague said, as reported by Sky Sports. “He wants to come to the Premier League, quite clearly. And do people not think it is unfair what they have done to him, almost as though he has won credit having been sacked after 25 games?

“By almost accepting West Ham suggests that he will be willing to go anywhere in the top 10 of the Premier League.

“He has negotiated with Aston Villa in the past, Newcastle too. I don’t think he will be in a rush, but his heart is absolutely in the Premier League.”

Although he is still considered an elite manager, Benitez has now encountered issues at various clubs to arguably undo the good work that he has done through his career to an extent.

After ending spells with Inter, Napoli and now Madrid in disappointing circumstances, it remains to be seen what it has done to his reputation and the attraction that he has with interested parties.

Nevertheless, many will argue that his exit from Los Blancos was unfair given the lack of time that he was given, and he will be desperate to continue to establish himself as one of the top managers in European football with his next role.