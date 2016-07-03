Jose Mourinho receives transfer blow as top target ready to snub Manchester United

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly has his heart set on a move to Spain, which in turn will leave Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho disappointed.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer as part of Mourinho’s revolution at the club.

While the Portuguese tactician has already signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan this week, it looked as though he was set to add Pogba to his squad too in a big-money deal.

However, according to The Sun, the French international has thrown a spanner in the works by suggesting that he would prefer to move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid instead.

Both La Liga giants have been linked with making a move for the former United starlet in the past, and they’ll be desperate to finally secure his signature this summer.

However, they’ll likely have to wait until July 11, with Pogba currently focused on helping France to Euro 2016 glory as they prepare to face Iceland in the quarter-finals on Sunday night.

Provided that the hosts make it all the way to the final, that will see Pogba continue to focus on international matters for the time being, with talks over his club future on hold until then.

The influential midfielder has developed into one of the leading stars of Europe since moving to Turin in 2012, helping Juventus to multiple trophies along the way.

As a result, it was felt as though he may well continue to inspire the Bianconeri to further success in the coming years, but speculation continues to grow over his future.

United were said to be preparing a £100m bid for the midfield ace, but they’ll have to convince him that a move back to Manchester is the best one for his career as opposed to making the switch to Spain.