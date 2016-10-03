(Photo) Arsene Wenger pats Sanchez on the head as he celebrates 20 years at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger celebrated his 20th year anniversary at Arsenal with a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Arsenal have now won five games in a row and moved just two points within league leaders Manchester City following the victory.

Wenger was pictured patting Alexis Sanchez on the head while smiling following the victory in an iconic image from the match.

It was a happy 20th anniversary… in the end pic.twitter.com/c7WB3p96hW — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 3, 2016

The Gunners will have to wait until after the international break to try and extend their winning streak to six games.

Arsenal have not won the league title in over 10 years but could this be the year Wenger lifts the championship again?