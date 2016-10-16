(Video) Southampton brace hero disappointed team did not keep clean sheet

Southampton beat Burnley 3-1 at home with Charlie Austin scoring a brace but the star striker was not completely satisfied with his sides display.

Despite scoring twice and the Saints scoring three overall over the course of the 90 minutes Austin was disappointed that his side did not keep a clean sheet.

A clip of Austin’s post match reaction was shared on the official Southampton twitter account. The prolific striker was however, pleased with his side winning all three points.

Southampton moved into 8th place on 12 points following the win.