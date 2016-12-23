Chelsea cult hero could finally be set to leave the Bridge after making 374 appearances and winning 11 major honours

John Obi Mikel’s Chelsea love affair looks as though it will finally come to an end in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian has made 374 appearances for the Blues since joining in the summer of 2006. During that time, he has only ever scored six goals; a record that saw him emerge as somewhat of a cult hero at Stamford Bridge. As he found the back of the net against Fulham in 2013, his first ever Premier League goal, Stamford Bridge had scarcely celebrated more.

He has also enjoyed plenty of success during his time in West London. Mikel has lifted two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Community Shield. When he leaves Chelsea, it will be as one of the most decorated players in their history.

According to his agent John Shittu, he could be saying his farewells very soon. The Metro cite The Sun in quoting Shittu: “It is very likely that Obi Mikel will leave Chelsea in January. There are many clubs who are interested in his services.”

Mikel has fallen vastly out of favour since Antonio Conte took the helm at the Bridge. As a defensive midfielder, at 29-years-old he should be at the peak of his powers. It comes as no surprise that he would seek regular first-team football rather than wasting his prime years gathering dust on the bench.