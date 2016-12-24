Everton poised to make a double swoop for Man United outcasts but will need to rival West Brom’s £18M offer for midfielder

Everton are set to table bids for Manchester United flops Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, according to the Telegraph.

Both Schneiderlin and Depay moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015, but neither have been able to replicate the form that prompted United to fork out so much money to secure their services.

Schneiderlin emerged as one of the most accomplished midfielders in the Premier League at Southampton. Depay scored 28 goals in 40 games from the wing for PSV, and was widely seen as one of the most promising young players in Europe. It is, perhaps, those performances that Ronald Koeman is confident the pair can replicate at Goodison Park.

The Telegraph believe that Everton are yet to make an official offer for either player, but that will soon change. They believe that West Brom have submitted an offer of £18 million for Schneiderlin, but the Merseyside club remain favourites to sign him.

It appears as though the futures of both players will be settled in the upcoming transfer window.