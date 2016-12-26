Arsenal confirmed line-up vs West Brom: Giroud starts as Wenger makes one more key change

Arsenal will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The Gunners have lost their last two games with disappointing performances against Everton and Manchester City, and the optimism over their Premier League title chances has waned considerably.

In turn, they’ll need to bounce back and produce a response against the Baggies but will have to be at their best to avoid yet another frustrating afternoon.

Arsene Wenger has decided to make changes to his team, with Olivier Giroud starting which in turn will see Alexis Sanchez deployed on the right wing.

Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil provide the attacking support from the left and through the middle respectively, while Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka will look to control the midfield.

Elsewhere, Wenger has decided to drop Nacho Monreal for Kieran Gibbs with the Spaniard struggling at times this season having been targeted by opposition right wingers and so that change certainly makes sense.

Gabriel continues to stand in for the injured Shkodran Mustafi, with Laurent Koscielny and Hector Bellerin completing the back four in front of Petr Cech.