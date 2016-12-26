Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland player ratings: 9/10s Ibrahimovic and Pogba run show for Mourinho’s men

Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were in top form on Boxing Day as they helped their side to a 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Jose Mourinho’s side made it four consecutive Premier League wins on Monday, albeit without entirely convincing with the visitors in the game for a long while before United’s quality shone through.

Ibrahimovic provided assists for Daley Blind and a stunner from Henrikh Mkhitaryan as well as getting on the scoresheet himself to bag his 12th of the season in the Premier League.

Fabio Borini scored a brilliant goal of his own but it was nothing more than a mere consolation effort for David Moyes’ side as the former United boss endured a miserable return to Old Trafford.

However, it’s all about United being on the march now as they continue to chase down the top four and look to put together a big run in the second half of the season to get back into contention.

With Mourinho fixing his midfield with the three-man system bringing results and with Pogba and Ibrahimovic’s quality making the difference, things are looking much more positive at Old Trafford as they continue to charge on and impress.

Manchester United player ratings: De Gea 6; Valencia 7, Jones 7, Rojo 7, Blind 7; Herrera 7, Carrick 6, Pogba 9; Mata 7, Ibrahimovic 9, Lingard 7.

Substitutes: Mkhitaryan 8, Fellaini 6, Martial 6.