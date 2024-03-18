Jesse Lingard has come under brutal criticism after a poor start to his South Korean adventure.

Last month, the former Manchester United and West Ham attacker signed a two-year deal with South Korean K League club FC Seoul on a free transfer.

Regarded by South Korean football journalist Lee Sungmo as “the biggest signing in the K League’s history,” Lingard’s move to Seoul was anticipated with much excitement.

However, he has not lived up to his hype so far and Seoul manager Kim Gi-dong recently expressed his disappointment with Lingard’s performance in an interview with Korea JoongAng Daily after his team’s 2-0 win over Jeju United.

He said:

“He only played a few minutes, and yet he didn’t work hard and avoided tussle. If you run less than a footballer who has played 90 minutes, you’re not even a footballer. Fame doesn’t win football games. If it did, I would have brought in a famous retired player.”

West Ham will feel relieved they did not sign Jesse Lingard

In the second half of the 2020–21 season, Lingard joined West Ham on loan until the end of the season, reuniting with former Manchester United boss David Moyes.

During his brief time at London Stadium, spanning 16 games, Lingard scored nine goals and provided five assists.

After his impressive spell with the Hammers, the club attempted to secure his permanent signing several times, but the deal did not come to fruition.

They were interested in signing him this summer as well but he eventually ended up moving to South Korea.

West Ham may now feel relieved that such a deal did not materialise, given the player’s decline in form.