Chelsea emerge as favourites to sign Argentine midfielder who could move in January if his £21.3M valuation is matched

Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia in the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

A vacancy has opened up in the middle of the park for the Blues after Oscar joined Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for what the Telegraph believed to be a £60 million fee. Antonio Conte may well have already decided where to invest a chuck of that.

Calciomercato believe that Conte is a huge admirer of Biglia and he has had one eye on the Argentine since he took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

As per Calciomercato, they could well have a free run at him too. It is reported that Biglia has failed to agree a contract extension with Lazio, and he could subsequently be sold in the upcoming transfer window. They note that Lazio would be unwilling to sell to Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter, and thus Chelsea would be able to secure his services if they matched his £21.3 million valuation.

Biglia is the latest of a plethora of Italian-based players who have been linked with Chelsea since Conte took charge at the Bridge.