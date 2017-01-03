Manchester City’s woes continue as Bacary Sagna faces FA investigation for Instagram post suggesting referee bias

Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna is under investigation from the FA for an Instagram post suggesting referee bias during his side’s 2-1 victory over Burnley, report Manchester Evening News.

Lee Mason made several questionable decisions during the game, and it appears to have caused plenty of fume among the City camp.

Fernandinho was sent off on the half-hour mark for a strong challenge. MEN also report that Pep Guardiola believes that Claudio Bravo was fouled during Ben Mee’s consolation goal and thus it shouldn’t have stood. Burnley’s Scott Arfield also should have seen red for a reckless challenge on Bacary Sagna.

Sagna was evidently incensed by the officiating, and took to Instagram to express his anger. The Frenchman posted this picture, with a caption suggesting Mason had been biased during the game.

Bacary Sagna has been asked to explain his Instagram post yesterday by the FA and could face action, he has until 5pm on Friday to respond. pic.twitter.com/icnbeEK6cz — City Watch (@City_Watch) January 3, 2017

It appears to have landed him in hot water, with MEN reporting that the FA have demanded an explanation from Sagna. City could be trailing leaders Chelsea by ten points if Antonio Conte’s side beat Tottenham tomorrow, they could really have done without this.