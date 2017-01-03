Frank Lampard attracting interest from Premier League strugglers with Chelsea return remaining a possiblity

Crystal Palace and Brighton have emerged as favourites to sign Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, according to The Sun.

Chelsea’s all-time record goalscorer is a free agent after his contract with New York City expired. He endured a tough start to life in the MLS, but eventually flourished and, as they always have with Lampard, the goals started to flow.

The former England international found the back of the net on 12 occasions in 19 MLS appearances from midfield last campaign. He has shown that there is still life in him at 38-years-old, and that appears to be attracting interest from several teams.

The Sun believe that both Crystal Palace and Brighton are interested in signing Lampard. Newly appointed Palace boss Sam Allardyce could look to the veteran in a bid to keep his side in the Premier League and he would undoubtedly aid Championship leaders Brighton in their efforts to get promoted.

It is also noted by The Sun, however, that there is a possibility he could return to Chelsea on a short-term contract. What a story that would be.