AC Milan switch focus from top target to £31m Manchester United flop

AC Milan are reportedly set to drop their interest in Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu as they eye a move for Manchester United’s Memphis Depay instead.

According to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri have been forced to consider their options after Everton boss Ronald Koeman insisted that Deulofeu would not be leaving Goodison Park due to injuries in his squad currently.

That’s in contrast to reports earlier this week which suggested that Everton could be open to letting the Spaniard leave after they secured the signing of talented youngster Ademola Lookman.

With Jose Mourinho confirming that Depay can leave Old Trafford this month, Milan have been linked with making a move for the Dutch international.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his move from PSV Eindhoven, and he has been limited to just eight appearances in all competitions so far this season as he has evidently failed to make an impression on Mourinho.

Having encountered troubles with his form and consistency last year under Louis van Gaal, the £31m signing, as per BBC Sport, will be disappointed with the way in which his time in England has gone.

Nevertheless, he could be set for a fresh start as Tuttosport note that Milan are prepared to take Depay on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy in the summer with their incoming Chinese investors expected to give the green light to the move.

The Rossoneri have started the season well and sit in fifth place and just two points adrift of the top three as they prepare for the restart of the campaign after the winter break.

Vincenzo Montella has options in attack, but he seemingly wants to add quality and depth in the wide positions with Suso and M’Baye Niang filling those two roles in his 4-3-3 system.