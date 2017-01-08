Why Reading player snubbed Wayne Rooney on camera

A video did the rounds yesterday showing Reading captain George Evans appearing to snub Wayne Rooney after the final whistle at Old Trafford yesterday.

But it has been revealed that not was all as it seemed in the video.

The story originally was that Evans was a Manchester City youth product, and thus didn’t want Rooney’s shirt as a fan of United’s cross town rivals.

But in fact, as clarified by Evans on his social media account and by the Sun here, he just didn’t want to be seen swapping shirts in a way that could be misinterpreted by the travelling fans who had just seen their team soundly beaten by the Red Devils.

The two did swap shirts in the end, but in the tunnel away from the eyes of the fans.

It’s yet another example of a good story overtaking the truth on the internet, and not many people caring about the reality of the situation.