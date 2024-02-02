Wayne Rooney eyes a shock return to management just a month after being sacked by Birmingham

According to The Sun, Wayne Rooney is eager to make a return to football management and is exploring the possibility of taking charge in the Saudi Pro League.

The report claims that the former Manchester United man is considering following the footsteps of his ex England colleague Steven Gerrard by taking up a role at one of the clubs in Saudi Arabia.

It adds that, as per the sources close to the player, he is keen to re-enter the management scene and would be thrilled at the prospect of leading a team in the Middle East.

The Sun also notes that Rooney has been made aware of potential interest from a Saudi club, viewing his appointment as a means of enhancing the league’s profile.

Rooney is currently on holidays in Dubai after being sacked from Birmingham. He failed to make an impact at the English club, winning only 2 games out of 15 and was let go after just 3 months in charge.

The stint at Birmingham may have come as a setback to his managerial career, and perhaps a move to Saudi Arabia could offer Rooney a fresh opportunity to showcase his managerial abilities.