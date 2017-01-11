French clubs queue up for £30m Man United winger

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is a target for several Ligue 1 clubs.

According to the Sun, both Lyon and Nice are interested in signing the wide man, who will be available at a fraction of the £30m that United bought him for two summers ago.

Depay has earned himself some reputation off the pitch, driving only the flashiest cars and attending the most lavish events, but on the pitch he has been a total disaster. After some promising early games under Louis Van Gaal he lost his place in the team and under Jose Mourinho the Dutchman has barely featured.

A move to Nice would see him link up with Mario Balotelli, another former Premier League playboy who lost their way. The other club interested are Lyon, who are usually very shrewd in the transfer market and clearly think they can get their man at a bargain after months of not playing in the first team.