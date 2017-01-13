PSG consider a shock move for £15M-rated Man United winger who has played just 42 minutes in the PL this season

PSG are considering making a shock move for Manchester United misfit Memphis Depay, according to The Sun.

Depay emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Eredivisie in the 2014/15 campaign, firing PSV Eindhoven to the title with 22 league goals. The £25 million fee Man United parted with to secure his services, as reported by The Sun, is testament to how impressive he was in his home country.

However, he has been unable to replicate that sort of form in a United shirt, and has subsequently fallen some way down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Since Jose Mourinho took the reigns at United in the summer, he has been on the field of play for just 42 minutes in the Premier League.

As per The Sun, Depay has been informed that he will be leaving the club this transfer window. The tabloid believe that has sparked interest from Ligue 1 champions PSG.

The Sun believe that United will allow the 22-year-old to leave if their £15 million asking price is met, a figure that PSG will comfortably be able to afford. They note that Unai Emery’s side will face competition from both Everton and Lyon in the race for his signature.